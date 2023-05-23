Harris County drunk driving crackdown this weekend

HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) – Harris County has one of the nation's highest drunk driving fatality crash rates, so State and County law enforcement are planning a crackdown over the weekend.

"We're committed to reducing drunk-driving tragedies and educating Harris County residents about the dangers of drinking and driving," said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. "Every single injury and death caused by drunk driving is preventable."

Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer, with increased travel and celebrations. Unfortunately, it is also a time when alcohol-related accidents and DWI incidents tend to rise, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Dozens of Texas State Troopers and deputies from the Sheriff's Office and Constibles' Offices will patrol the roads looking for drunk drivers in Harris County. The multi-agency impaired driver task force will focus on preventing alcohol and drug-related traffic incidents and saving lives.

Suspected drunk drivers will be subject to field sobriety tests and no-refusal blood draws. Medical technicians will be available to collect the blood samples. In addition, prosecutors from the Harris County District Attorney's office will be on-site, and district judges will be on standby to review and sign off on blood warrants for suspected drunk drivers.

The initiative will allow law enforcement to fast-track the process of investigating a drunk driver.

"We urge everyone to make responsible choices, plan ahead, and never drive under the influence. Together, we can make this Memorial Day weekend a safe and memorable occasion for all," Gonzalez said.

People are encouraged to designate a sober driver, call a taxi or rideshare service, use public transit, or arrange for someone they trust to pick them up.