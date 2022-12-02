Elevated lead levels found in MUD 70 water

NORTHWEST HARRIS COUNTY, TX - Harris County Municipal Utility District 70 found elevated levels of lead in the drinking water of some homes tested during the June 1 through September 2022 monitoring period.

MUD 70 serves homes near FM 529 and Barker Cypress Road, including the Westgate, Yaupon Ranch, Paddock, and Remington Grove subdivisions.

“Although most sinks had low levels of lead in the drinking water, 3 out of the 20 samples had high lead levels above the Environmental Protection Agency action level of 15 parts per billion,” MUD 70 said in a statement to residents and Covering Katy News.

MUD 70 later retested the homes with high lead levels and said the results were below the required limits. The second test was conducted in November.

Houston water problems create confusion

Earlier this week the City of Houston issued a boil water notice for a large part of the city. While the City of Houston and the MUD 70 situations are not related, one resident said he's lost confidence in the water supply and uses bottled water for drinking and cooking.

"I don't trust the water. Too many times they give us boil notices," a resident told Channel 13.

Health problems associated with Lead

“Lead can cause serious health problems if too much enters your body from drinking water or other sources,” MUD 70 said. “It can cause damage to the brain and kidneys and can interfere with the production of red blood cells that carry oxygen to all parts of your body. The greatest risk of lead exposure is to infants, young children, and pregnant women. Scientists have linked the effects of lead on the brain with lowered IQ in children. Adults with kidney problems and high blood pressure can be affected by low levels of lead more than healthy adults. Lead is stored in the bones and it can be released later in life. During pregnancy, the child receives lead from the mother’s bones, which may affect brain development.”

MUD 70 says lead does not typically occur naturally in water but can occur due to corrosion in the water distribution system and household plumbing. Those materials include lead‐based solder used to join copper pipe, brass, and chrome-plated brass faucets, and in some cases, pipes made of lead that connect your house to the water source.

In 1986, Congress banned the use of lead solder containing greater than 0.2% lead, and in 2011 restricted the lead content of faucets, pipes, and other plumbing materials to 0.25%.

When water stands in lead pipes or plumbing systems containing lead for several hours or more, it may dissolve into the drinking water. So, the first water drawn from the tap can have higher than average amounts of lead.

MUD 70 Follow-Up

Additional lead sampling is planned at residences between January 1 – June 30, 2023.

The water in the distribution system is being analyzed for potential corrosion, and state regulators will review the results.

If necessary, a corrosion control plan will be implemented to inhibit the leeching of lead from indoor plumbing and fixtures. This program may include replacing lead service lines.

Residents who have questions should call 281‐367‐5511.

