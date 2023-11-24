Disabled parking pass counterfeiting suspects busted

WEST HARRIS COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Deputies from Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap's Strategic Response Unit arrested two women for allegedly possessing fraudulent disabled parking placards and trying to sell them on social media.

Twyla Rose Daily, 34, and Cristina D. Hernandez, 33, were arrested without incident earlier this month. The arrests happened in the 19900 block of the Katy Freeway, near Terry Hershey Park's parking lot.

"The two suspects had a number of fraudulent disabled parking placards in their possession," said a Pct. 5 social media post.

"The placards are only available in Harris County if a physician prescribes them," the post said.

Applicants must complete the required DMV paperwork and submit it for approval through the Harris County Tax Office.