Diana Ramirez appointed Harris County Administrator

HOUSTON, TX (Covering Katy News) - Harris County Commissioners Court voted Tuesday to name Diana Ramirez the permanent Harris County Administrator.

Ramirez replaces former County Administrator Dave Berry, who left his position in April. Berry was appointed the first County Administrator in June 2021 to supervise the county's day-to-day operations and long-term strategic planning efforts.

"This was a lengthy, competitive process, and I'm thrilled Diana Ramirez came out on top said County Judge Lina Hidalgo. "While we did not appoint her because she is a woman, it is worth celebrating that she is the first woman to serve as County Administrator."

Ramirez says her job has been challenging, but she's pleased to have been appointed.

"The last six months as Interim County Administrator have been the hardest job I've ever had, but also the one that has had the greatest impact I've experienced in my 20-plus years in government," Ramirez said. "I'm very excited to continue to serve the Commissioners Court and the people of Harris County.

Ramirez says her top priority is building a strategic plan for Harris County.

"Building a strategic plan for Harris County that serves as our North Star, guiding our community towards a more equitable and resilient future," she said.

"Through our nationwide search, it became clear that we already had the right leader for this job," said Precinct 4 Commissioner Lesley Briones. "As the daughter of a migrant farm worker who went on to graduate from the University of Texas and Princeton University—Diana Ramirez embodies the American Dream. Her unique perspective and 30 plus years of public policy experience will continue to be instrumental in improving the efficiency, effectiveness, and transparency of Harris County operations."

Ramirez joined Harris County in 2021 as the county's Executive Director of the Department of Economic Equity and Opportunity. Previously, she spent 21 years serving in Travis County government, working in the Planning and Budget Office, and founded the Travis County Office of Economic Development and Strategic Investments.