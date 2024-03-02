DA Ogg, Former County Judge Ed Emmett Celebrate Major Milestone In Mental Health Treatment

HOUSTON, TX (Covering Katy News) - Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg joined former Harris County Judge Ed Emmett in announcing her office has now diverted more than 10,000 mentally ill people away from the criminal justice system and into medical treatment.

Ogg's mental health diversion program has moved 10,082 people as of Jan. 31, 2024. The program started in September 2018. It was the first of its kind in the nation.

"The goal is to work with law enforcement to change the paradigm for the mentally ill by providing them with help and long-term treatment, which keeps our communities safer," a press release said.

Emmett, who made mental health a major priority during his tenure as county judge and whose name adorns Harris County's mental health diversion center, said he was proud to work with Ogg to ensure that people who have a mental illness are treated rather than incarcerated.

Ogg thanked law-enforcement officers and officials for embracing the program, noting that more than 87 law-enforcement agencies in Harris County now reroute non-violent offenders struggling with mental illness to the diversion center rather than jail.

"The results are not only life-changing, but they are also beneficial to taxpayers," the press release said. "A recent study determined that, for every $1 spent on diversion, Harris County saves $5.54 on criminal justice costs."

"It's important to remember that we in the District Attorney's Office are genuinely committed to seeking justice, not just convictions," Ogg said. "We are people too. Our families, friends, and neighbors are affected by mental illness as well, and we are committed to helping treat it rather than punish it."