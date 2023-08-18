Man charged with attempted capital murder of 4 law enforcement officers caught and locked up

HARRIS COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Harris County District Attorney’s Office has filed four charges of attempted capital murder of a peace officer against 34-year-old Terran Doral Green for shooting at law enforcement officers on two separate occasions this week, District Attorney Kim Ogg announced on Friday.

“Anyone who would shoot at uniformed police officers presents the greatest level of threat to our community,” Ogg said. “That kind of person will stop at nothing, and our prosecutors are already working on the case.”

Green is accused of shooting a Harris County Sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop on Wednesday. The deputy is expected to survive.

During a stand-off in an Humble neighborhood on Thursday night, Green also shot at three other officers, two with the U.S. Marshal Service and one with the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Assistant District Attorneys Katie Warren, a Division Chief in the DA’s Office, and Rebecca Marshall, a Chief in the trial division, assisted with both crime scenes in Humble to aid law enforcement.

“We are very grateful right now that we are not planning four funerals for law enforcement officers,” said Warren. “Attempted capital murder of a peace officer means that there was an intent to commit the murder of a peace officer in the line of duty, so those are the most appropriate charges.”

Green is expected to be arraigned in a Harris County District Court early next week. Prosecutors for the Harris County DistrictAttorney’s Office will ask that Green be held without bail because he is charged with these shootings while he was free on bond for two earlier felonies, aggravated assault of a family member and felon in possession of a firearm.

“The defendant is a habitual offender so we will be filing motions requesting no bond and seeking to deny his bail until we can bring him to trial,” said Rebecca Marshall.

Because he is a habitual offender, Green faces a minimum of 25 years in prison and a maximum of life.