CenterPoint expects to have 85% of customers restored by Monday night

HOUSTON, TX (Covering Katy News)—CenterPoint Energy restored power to approximately 115,000 additional customers on Sunday and expects to restore power to approximately 85% of the customers impacted by Thursday's storms by Monday evening.

According to CenterPoint, the hardest-hit areas include Bellaire, Cypress, Baytown, Greenspoint, Humble, and Spring Branch. Nearly 7,000 workers are deployed in the restoration efforts.

Nearly 700,000 customers, or 75% of those impacted, have been restored in the 72 hours since Category 2 hurricane-like winds and tornadoes devastated parts of its Greater Houston service area on Thursday, May 16.

The company says it remains on track to have its customers "substantially restored" by Wednesday evening.

The Highlights:

Company restorations total 700,000 customers or approximately 75% of those impacted by last week's severe weather event

Significant progress has been made toward the goal of being substantially complete by Wednesday evening

Targeting Monday evening for approximately 85% of customer outages resulting from the storm to be restored ​

× Expand CenterPoint Energy Outage information provided by CenterPoint as of 5:15 a.m., Monday, May 20, 2024.

"We appreciate the continued patience of our customers who lost electricity, especially given the higher temperatures and humidity across our area," said Lynnae Wilson, Senior Vice President, Electric Business. "We know it has been a difficult 72 hours for them and we will continue to work around-the-clock to restore their service."

As restoration continues for the approximately 240,000 customers without power, CenterPoint says it continues to make steady progress while tackling system areas with the most significant damage and complex restorations.

In all, the company anticipates clearing thousands of trees by the end of the restoration event.

CenterPoint reminds customers that severe weather may have damaged customer-owned equipment. It is critical that customers check their weatherhead, the point where power enters the home through an electric service drop, which is often a pipe located on the side of the residence or building. If the weatherhead is damaged, customers must contact a qualified electrician to make repairs before the company can restore service to them.

On Sunday night, the company posted an updated and more detailed customer restoration map by area on its website. It can be accessed at CenterPointEnergy.com/StormCenter.

CenterPoint is also utilizing its Power Alert Service® tool to continue targeted restoration updates to customers.

For the latest information on power outages: