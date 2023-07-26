Bones found near I-10 in the Katy area

WEST HARRIS COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Human Bones found in a wooded area along the Katy Freeway near Barker Cypress Road are now in the custody of the Harris County Medical Examiner, who will attempt to determine the person's identity, cause of death and approximately time when the person died.

A man was walking in a wooded area on Tuesday afternoon around 3 p.m. when he discovered the bones in the 18300 block of the freeway. The site appears to be an abandoned homeless encampment across the freeway from Methodist and Texas Children's hospitals.

Animals reportedly scattered the bones, which will make the investigation more difficult.

Harris County Sheriff's Office investigators will provide photos and other evidence to aid investigators from the medical examiner's office.