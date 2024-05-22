Areas north of FM 529 remain without power as CenterPoint continues restoration efforts

HOUSTON, TX (Covering Katy News) – CenterPoint Energy today reported that it continues to make steady progress on its power restoration efforts, with more than 850,000 customers impacted by last week's devastating storm restored as of noon, but more work remains in areas like a large section north of FM 529 in the Katy area which remains without power.

CenterPoint said that it is nearing completion of restoration of customers impacted from the severe weather event and any remaining outages after Wednesday evening will be predominantly isolated instances in certain locations where there is substantial damage or where customers are unable to receive power due to severe home damage or damage to customer-owned equipment, such as weatherheads. CenterPoint expects some isolated outages to extend into the weekend.

"We thank our customers for their continued patience and understanding during a very challenging time," said Lynnae Wilson, Senior Vice President, Electric Business. “Our crews will be laser-focused and work around-the-clock to restore power to every last customer."

In some cases, outages may be attributable to routine service issues that periodically occur on CenterPoint's system, and our crews are also addressing those outages as safely and quickly as possible.

