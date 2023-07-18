Another Inmate dies at the Harris County Jail

HOUSTON, TX (Covering Katy News) - Ten Harris County Jail inmates have died in seven months, the latest happening on Sunday, July 16, 2023.

The 49-year-old inmate, Oscar Villazana, died at a local hospital after suffering what the jail calls "a medical emergency" three days earlier.

"I wonder how many times this person was asking for medical care before this turned into a medical emergency," advocate Krishnaveni Gundu said during an interview with KTRK ABC 13.

Gundu is the Executive Director of The Texas Jail Project which advocates for people incarcerated in Texas jails. She's frustrated that inmates keep dying after having what the jail calls "medical emergencies."

The Texas Rangers are investigating the circumstances of the man's death. State law requires an independent law enforcement agency to investigate all jail deaths.

The FBI is also investigating the other in-custody deaths at the request of Sheriff Ed Gonzalez who manages the jail.

"The Harris County Sheriff's Office Internal Affairs Division has initiated an investigation to ensure that all applicable policies and procedures were followed," a press release said. "Such investigations are standard practice in these cases."

The cause of death will be determined through an autopsy conducted by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.