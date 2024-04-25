AG Paxton Takes Over Investigation of Lina Hidalgo's Office

HOUSTON – Democratic Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg is handing over the bid-rigging investigation of County Judge Lina Hidalgo's staffers to Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Ogg announced the move during a Thursday afternoon news conference.

Ogg will leave office on December 3, 2024 after being defeated in the Democratic primary. She became unpopular with her party because she won indictments of a fellow Democrat's staffers. Rather than trust the case to the incoming District Attorney who will be elected in November, Ogg is handing the case to Paxton's office.

"The reason I'm taking this action is to safeguard the public's interest and trust in our government," Ogg said.

Elevate Strategies, a one-woman firm, won an $11 million contract for COVID-19 vaccine outreach. Hidalgo staffers Aaron Dunn, Alex Triantaphylli, and Wallis Nader have been indicted in connection with the case.

According to a press release from Paxton's office, Hidalgo's staffers waived financial fitness requirements and shared inside details with Elevate Strategies weeks before the bid information went public.

"Our prosecutors and investigators are the best in the State," Paxton said. "They handle every case with utmost professionalism. In this case, as in all others, we will seek truth and justice."