50 year sentence for killer of Houston Police Chief Finner's Nephew

HOUSTON, TX (Covering Katy News) - A man from San Francisco received a 50-year sentence for murdering the nephew of Houston Police Chief Troy Finner.

Charles Breed, 30, shot Terrance Finner, 26, on January 11, 2018. Finner ran after-hours clubs and was training as a boxer.

"This case shows that gun violence can affect anybody's family, including the chief of police, and our hearts go out to the victim's friends and family," said Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg. "He was out socializing with friends and ended up dead in a robbery-murder. Ogg said.

Breed and Finner knew each other well before the killing.

"This defendant made the decision to use a gun to take what didn't belong to him and killed a man who considered him a friend," Ogg said.

Breed and Finner were at a bar off Richmond Avenue on the night of the shooting. They left together and headed toward Houston's Third Ward, where Breed often stayed during his many visits to Houston.

Surveillance video shows Finner stopping the car in a dark area. Both men got out, and Breed pulled out a gun and shot Finner multiple times in the back before stealing his chains, pouch, and wallet.

An investigation led to the arrest of Breed by the Houston Police.

A Harris County jury convicted Breed of murder Friday. Breed, who was facing life in prison, agreed to a 50-year sentence instead of going through the punishment phase of the trial.

Assistant District Attorneys Nancy Ta and Chandler Raine prosecuted the case.

"This is devastating for the Finner family, and anytime gun violence touches someone's life, it has a massive impact," Raine said. "When you commit a violent crime in Harris County, we will find you, we will prosecute you and we will bring you to justice."