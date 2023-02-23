50 charged in Harris County firearms initiative

HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) – Several dozen felons have been charged with offenses related to the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition throughout Harris County.

The arrests were announced by U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) led a 90-day initiative with the assistance of the FBI, Houston Police Department, U.S. Marshals Service and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. Forty-four people were indicted and six others charged by criminal complaint as being felons illegally in possession of firearms or ammunition. Thus far, 36 have been arrested. Warrants remain outstanding for 14 others.

The goal was to help reduce firearms-related violent crime and to assist in reducing the backlog of felon in possession cases throughout the county. The backlog had allowed previously convicted felons who are arrested with a firearm to remain in our community for several months, sometimes years, before they faced a trial.

The federal firearms charges carry potential terms of imprisonment of up to 10 or 15 years depending on the offense date and maximum fines of $250,000.