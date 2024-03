FULSHEAR, TX (Covering Katy News) - Whataburger is coming to Fulshear, according to documents filed with the state of Texas.

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation says Whataburger expects the project to be completed by December 1, 2024. It will be located at 29693 FM 1093 westbound, between Texas Heritage Parkway and Charger Way.

The restaurant will be 3,300 square feet. Construction costs are estimated at $2.5 according to the TDLR.