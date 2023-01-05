Unlocked cars and open garages targeted by thieves in Fulshear

FULSHEAR, TX (Covering Katy News) - Fulshear Police are reminding residents to lock their car doors and close their garage doors when parked outside overnight.

Two suspects were spotted earlier this week looking for unlocked cars and open garages.

"Most of the cars they checked were locked, and they continued on. However, some cars were accidentally left unlocked and the crooks entered the vehicles and stole property," a Fulshear Police Facebook post said.

One garage door was left open and was burglarized.

"Before going to bed tonight, please remember to lock your car doors, remove valuables and close your garage doors, the post said.

In the video, one suspect walked toward a vehicle and turned away after seeking a security camera.

The burglars target unlocked vehicles and have frequently stolen guns and other valuables in the Katy - Fulshear area.