Student collides with a car in a crosswalk while cycling to Fulshear High School

FULSHEAR, TX (Covering Katy News) - A student collided with a car in a crosswalk while riding her bicycle to Jordan High School in Fulshear on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023.

The accident was reported to the Fulshear Police at 6:47 a.m. It happened at Cross Creek Bend at Creek Falls Drive.

"According to the student, she had come to a complete stop at the crosswalk, fully intending to observe all traffic rules and regulations," a social media post from the Fulshear Police Department said. "She noticed a vehicle stopped at the adjacent stop sign and believed it was safe to proceed."

Fulshear Police say the driver did not see the cyclist, resulting in the student running into the side of the vehicle as the driver proceeded through the intersection.

"At the time of the incident, it was dark, reducing visibility to motorists," the Fulshear Police statement said.

The driver has not been charged. The case is still under investigation.

"Thankfully, no significant injuries occurred to the student," the Fulshear Police statement said.

"The student was cleared by EMS and is now resting at home," Katy ISD wrote in a message to parents. "We are wishing the student a healthy recovery."

It is the third time in the past two weeks that Katy area teens have collided with a vehicle while in a crosswalk.

On Sept. 28, Cinco Ranch High School student Logan Dark was killed on his bicycle after being hit by a vehicle on South Mason Road in Katy, Fort Bend County. On the same day, a sixteen-year-old boy was badly injured after being hit by a pickup truck on Porter Road at Lakecrest Village Drive in Katy, Harris County.

The Fulshear Police Department provided the following tips for bicycle safety.

Bicycle Lighting: Cyclists should always equip their bicycles with adequate lighting, such as front and rear lights and reflectors, to increase their visibility on the road, especially during dawn, dusk, or nighttime. A white front lamp must be mounted on a bicycle operating in the dark. It must emit a visible light from at least 500 feet ahead of the bike. To improve rear visibility, a bicycle should have either a red reflector visible from 300 feet behind the bike or a red lamp visible from 500 feet behind the bicycle.

Traffic: During the morning period, traffic experiences an unusual surge, primarily attributable to the commencement of school. This incident serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of adhering to road safety guidelines.

When approaching crosswalks and intersections, motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists must exercise extreme caution, ensuring they establish eye contact with others before proceeding.

Although not legally mandated, cyclists are encouraged to dismount their bicycles and walk them across an intersection.

Motorists must remain vigilant, particularly in areas with pedestrian and cyclist traffic, and should be prepared for unexpected movements by road users, especially at all crosswalks.

For more information on bike and pedestrian safety, visit TxDOT's comprehensive laws and regulations frequently asked questions at this link: https://tinyurl.com/3zpzp3ed.