Online Entrepreneurial Hub Launching to Support Fulshear Small Businesses

FULSHEAR, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Fulshear Economic Development Corporation, in partnership with regional business hub The Cannon, is launching a free online initiative to help small businesses grow.

Starting Tuesday, April 2, those interested can join Fulshear Fast Track’s online community, providing a place for business owners to network and receive support through:

Online educational resources, including proactive coaching

Monthly networking lunches

Business seminars

Managing Director Mat Yelvington told Community Impact that the organization is for established small businesses and those interested in starting one, even if they have no formal plan or idea.

“We are here to support you no matter where you are,” he said.

The initiative follows a 2019 study that found a gap in services to local entrepreneurs.

A launch party is set for 4 p.m. on April 2 at The Perfect Round, 6619 W. Cross Creek Bend Lane in Fulshear.