New Fulshear Branch Library opens in December

FULSHEAR, TX (Covering Katy News) - The new Fort Bend County Fulshear Branch Library opens at noon on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023.

A grand opening celebration and a ribbon-cutting ceremony will happen in January when county officials and library staff will showcase the resources and services available to the public. The date of the ribbon cutting has yet to be released.

The old Bob Lutts Branch Library closed in May so staff could prepare for the opening of the new facility.

× Expand FBC Libraries The new Fulshear Branch Library

"An oft-delayed schedule has impeded previous opening-date targets several times," said a statement from the Fort Bend Libraries. "Unforeseen setbacks, vendor coordination, and supply-chain issues have frustrated everyone involved in the project, as well as Fulshear-area citizens who have been waiting for the new library to open," the statement said.

Built in 1998, the former library at 8100 FM 359 was 10,500 square feet. The new facility is 42,000 square feet.

The library's address is 6350 GM Library Road, a short distance west of the southernmost roundabout on the Texas Heritage Parkway.

× Expand Google A map showing the location of the new Fulshear Branch Library. The road leading to the library is so new that it is not shown on this map.

"We'll be opening in December with the most basic essentials for a library, so we ask for everyone's patience while we work to complete the transformation over the next few weeks in preparation for the grand opening celebration," Russell said. "Even with the rough patches, I think we're going to be in good shape when we open those doors."

The Fulshear Branch Library hours will be: