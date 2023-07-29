Jordan Ranch residents face water shortages

FULSHEAR, TX - (Covering Katy News) - Water restrictions in Fulshear's Jordan Ranch neighborhood are so severe that residents could have their water service turned off if they don't follow the drought contingency plan.

Jordan Ranch is one-mile south of I-10 in north Fort Bend County near the City of Katy and Waller County.

"Jordan Ranch is experiencing severe water shortage conditions leading Fulshear MUD 3A to institute Stage 2 of its Drought Contingency Plan," says a July 25, 2023 post on the MUD's website. "Your cooperation is imperative to provide adequate water and water pressure to the community."

Stage 2 requires residents to follow the following rules:

Permanently installed sprinkler systems can only be used from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. and are limited to the following days:

Addresses ending in even numbers - Sundays and Thursdays

Addresses ending in odd numbers – Saturdays and Wednesdays

Landscaped areas must be watered using a handheld hose, a faucet-filled bucket, or a watering can of 5 gallons or less.

"These are mandatory steps," the website says. "Not following the watering schedule may be subject to fines or water service termination."

Residents are unhappy about the restrictions because they say the neighborhood continues adding more homes before another water well goes online.

"As a community, we want the building stopped until they catch up on the infrastructure," Jordan Ranch resident Jean Ford said during an interview with KTRK, ABC 13.

Fulshear MUD 3 and Jordan Ranch are not part of the City of Fulshear's water system.