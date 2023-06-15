Home sales underway in new Fulshear neighborhood

FULSHEAR, TX (Covering Katy News) - Fulshear Lakes, a 556-acre "nature-centered" neighborhood at FM 1093 and Pool Hill Road is now selling homes from five homebuilders. The masterplanned community is in unincorporated Fulshear.

Anglia Homes, Chesmar Homes, Devon Street Homes, HistoryMaker Homes, and Westin Homes are the builders in Creekside Village, the first neighborhood to open at Fulshear Lakes.

Creekside Village has 45, 50, and 60-foot homesites and will have more than 400 homes. At build-out, there will be 1,418 single-family homes.

"Our aim in Fulshear Lakes is to offer homes in a thematic-style community at pricing for first-time buyers as well as those buying their second or third move-up homes," said Sam Yager III, vice president of Fulshear Lakes Ltd.

Available homes in Creekside have three to five bedrooms, 1,400 to 3,100 square feet, and range in price from $300,000 to the $800,000s.

Two other neighborhoods are under construction in Fulshear Lakes and will be available later this year. Lakeside Park and Hillside will have 70 and 80-foot lots and some 60-foot patio homesites. At least three additional homebuilders will offer homes, and some will cost nearly $1 million.