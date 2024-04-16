Fulshear Central expected to break ground this fall

FULSHEAR (Covering Katy News)—Construction on Fulshear Central, a 125,000-square-foot mixed-use development by Janapriya Upscale USA, may begin construction this fall on the south side of FM 1093 between Bois D'Arc Lane and the Texas Heritage Parkway in Fulshear.

Developers also plan a connector road from FM 1093 to McKinnon Road along the project's south side.

"We're thrilled to bring this development to the growing Fulshear community," Arvind Cheruku, Janapriya Upscale USA partner and CIO, said. "This project will create up to 600-700 new job opportunities in the area and provide a central gathering space for families to work, shop, eat, and enjoy the outdoors."

The developer's goal is to bring workspace, retail, dining, and entertainment options closer to Fulshear-area residents. It will be located within the Fulshear city limits.

According to Mayor Aaron Groff, the City of Fulshear expects to have about 78,000 residents by 2028. Today, Fulshear has about 36,000 residents.

"From the city's perspective, we're excited about the development, but we have no formal details at this point; we just have conceptual conversations," Groff said.

Groff said the city has two economic development commissions. One focuses on infrastructure, and the other has broader authority and focuses on parks. The city also has a recruiting coach who actively recruits businesses.

"Right now, the focus is on making sure we have the infrastructure to support that business when it gets here," Groff said.

In Fulshear Central's case, Groff said the permitting process would begin soon, noting that Janapriya Upscale is currently publicizing that Fulshear Central is coming.

Groff said the city also has a couple of others mixed used developments in the planning stages.

Janapriya Upscale USA is based in India and has a Katy office. The company also developed the Katy Parkway Market, home to Black Rock Coffee, 1380 W. Grand Parkway, near Bay Hill Blvd and the Kroger shopping plaza.