Fulshear Simonton Branch Library to close in preparation for new location

FULSHEAR, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library is closing Friday, May 13, 2023, at 2 p.m. in preparation for the opening of the new Fulshear Branch Library later this summer, date to be determined.

Voters approved the new Fulshear Branch Library in a 2015 bond referendum. It is located off the Texas Heritage Parkway.

Once the library closes, books and other items from that library may be returned using the outside book drop or the Cinco Ranch Branch Library, George Memorial Library in Richmond, and the Mission Bend Branch Library.

“We want to remind everyone that they still have access to many library resources online 24/7,” Fort Bend County Libraries Director Clara Russell said. “The library’s resources can be accessed through FBCL’s website – such as the databases, Homework Help, Ask-a-Librarian chat, OverDrive ebooks, Hoopla movies and music, and other online services – will still be available from any computer outside the library that has an Internet connection.”

Holds placed at Bob Lutts before May 1 must be picked up within ten days. Patrons must select an alternate pick up location for holds placed on or after May 1, 2023.

Anyone needing meeting space is encouraged to reserve a room at one of Fort Bend County's other branches in the area.

Donations of gently used books should be held until the new Fulshear Branch Library opens.

The Friends of the Bob Lutts Library are having a book sale on Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to noon at the annex building next to the library to help them clear out their inventory!