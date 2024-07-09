Fulshear Recovers from Beryl - water plant and downed trees biggest problems

FULSHEAR, TX (Covering Katy News)—Hurricane Beryl uprooted trees, knocked out power, flooded roads, and caused problems at Fulshear's water plants on Monday.

"Like everyone else, we're out of power. Luckily, we have emergency generators that are running all of our water plants right now, except for one of them," said Ben Glenn of the City's Utilities Department. "We have an electrician en route to figure out what is going on with that generator."

Keeping the water plants operational ensures that water pressure is maintained in the system. Still, even with one plant down, Glenn said there was enough pressure in the system to service residents.

'We're maintaining pressure at the plants, and from what I can see, the system is holding," he said.

Glenn still called for water conservation until all the water plants were operational.

"I would advise that you relax on your water usage. Anything could happen."

Debris cleanup started Monday as city crews cleared roads blocked by downed trees.

Beryl knocked out power to thousands of residents.

"We're dealing with CenterPoint to try to get power restored, but it's a slow process," said Emergency Management Coordinator Felix Vargas.

Numerous trees were knocked over by Beryl's winds and blocked city streets.

"We've had numerous crews out all morning clearing those trees out of the way," Vargas said in a midday video posted on the city's Facebook page.

There were also streets with standing water in many locations.

"As we've driven around the city today, we've experienced a lot of pooling water," said Mayor Don McCoy.

He recommended that people stay off the roads even after the storm until city crews could clear downed trees and debris from the roadway.

"After the storm passes, there is going to be a lot of debris to clean up," McCoy said.

Outside the city, FM 1093 from Fulshear to Simonton had travel lanes blocked in at least three locations due to trees that lost their battle with Beryl to stay upright.

Clean-up is ongoing on local, county, and state roads.

