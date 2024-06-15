Don McCoy wins Fulshear Mayor's Race

FULSHEAR, TX (Covering Katy News)—Don McCoy defeated Joel Patterson in the Fulshear Mayor's runoff race, according to unofficial election returns from the Fort Bend County Elections Office.

McCoy received 858 votes, or 62%. Patterson received 519 or 38% of the total 1377 votes cast.

McCoy is president of the Fulshear-Katy Chamber of Commerce, which is changing its name to the Fulshear Regional Chamber of Commerce. He plans to continue leading the chamber even after taking the oath to serve as Mayor.

Patterson is mayor pro tem and District 4 council member. His council term ends in May 2025.

McCoy said he was overwhelmed and truly grateful for the victory.

"It was a tremendous effort put forth by the citizens of Fulshear," McCoy said. "I've got to give a shout-out to my volunteers, and all those that encouraged me—my close friends and my family for encouraging me daily."

The runoff came after a May 4 general election in which Patterson received 480 votes, and McCoy received 479. A third candidate, Dom Giametta Jr., a sales executive, received 165 votes.

McCoy said there was an extra push to get out the vote for the runoff.

"It was a lot of hard work put forth by a lot of people who believed in the community of Fulshear," McCoy said. "I look forward to serving the community of Fulshear with pride and a lot of heart. Fulshear is where the heart is."

The Fulshear City Council will meet Tuesday, where it is expected to canvass the results to make them official.

After that task gets performed, McCoy will take the oath of office.

McCoy succeeds incumbent Mayor Aaron Groff who could not seek another term due to term limits.

