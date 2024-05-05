Fulshear mayor’s race headed to runoff

FULSHEAR (Covering Katy News)—The Fulshear mayor's race will go to a runoff between challengers Joel Patterson and Don McCoy, according to unofficial election results.

Patterson is mayor pro tem and District 4 council member. McCoy is president of the Fulshear-Katy Chamber of Commerce. On Saturday, Patterson received 480 votes, McCoy received 479 votes.

The runoff is set for June 15.

The winner will succeed incumbent Mayor Aaron Groff, who cannot seek another term due to term limits.

The third contender, Dom Giametta Jr., a sales executive, finished with 165 votes or 17 percent.

In the race for council member-at-large, position 2, incumbent Jason Knape defeated challenger Kim Stacy. Knape, received 542 votes, or 51 percent. Stacy earned 524 votes, or 49 percent.

Two council seats were uncontested. Patrick Powers, a property tax consultant, was elected to the District 2 seat, succeeding incumbent Debra Cates, who was term limited. Incumbent District 3 Council Member Christina Baron will return for another term.