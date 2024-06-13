Fulshear Katy Area Chamber of Commerce Changes its Name

Fulshear, TX (Covering Katy News) – The Fulshear Katy Area Chamber of Commerce is changing its name to the Fulshear Regional Chamber for Commerce.

"This change reflects our commitment to better representing our mission and vision as we continue to grow and serve our community," a press release said.

As part of this rebranding the organization is also changing its web address to www.FulshearRegional.com. General emails will go to Contact@FulshearRegional.com. The organization's phone number and office location remains the same.

Additionally, the email addresses for the chamber's leadership team has changed.

Don McCoy / President / CEO: Don@FulshearRegional.com

Rachel Durham / Vice President: Rachel@FulshearRegional.com

Thao Lam / Director of Engagement: Thao@FulshearRegional.com

"We look forward to you embracing our new brand as we continue to foster economic growth, support local businesses, and enhance the quality of life in our region," the press release said. "The Fulshear Regional Chamber for Commerce remains dedicated to providing exceptional service and resources to our members and the community."