Fulshear commemorates new City Hall with rope cutting

FULSHEAR, TX (Covering Katy News) - The City of Fulshear cut the rope on its new City Hall on Tuesday. It is part of a two-building complex at 6611 West Cross Creek Bend.

The City of Fulshear opened the facility in 2022, and the official rope cutting was held on June 20, 2023, by the Fulshear Katy Area Chamber of Commerce which always cuts a rope rather than a ribbon.

The new facility replaced the former City Hall, which had foundation and other structural problems.

The City experienced tremendous growth over the past 20 years. Fulshear had about 700 residents in 2000. Today it has more than 35,000 residents.

"This number grows daily and reflects all that you, our leaders, and our community has created," said a City of Fulshear statement.