Fulshear City Manager placed on Administrative Leave

FULSHEAR, TX (Covering Katy News) — The Fulshear City Council placed City Manager Jack Harper on paid administrative leave Tuesday night following a meeting that lasted several hours and was mostly behind closed doors because it was a personnel matter.

After emerging from the executive session, the City Council also approved a motion calling for Harper to "leave all city property on site" while he is on administrative leave. The council approved a separate motion to hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, to discuss Harper's future as Fulshear city manager.

Before the conclusion of the meeting on Tuesday night, Mayor Aaron Groff strongly hinted that the case revolves around allegations of retaliation against Harper.

"The most important factor at this moment is that the public and staff understand that retaliation of any sort will not be tolerated when a member of staff or the public brings a complaint to the city," Groff said.

Harper's first day as Fulshear city manager was April 9, 2018. City Council will likely decide on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, is his last day.