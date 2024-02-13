Fulshear City Council Fires City Manager Jack Harper

CITY OF FULSHEAR (Covering Katy News)—The Fulshear City Council fired City Manager Jack Harper at a special council meeting Monday at Fulshear City Hall.

Assistant City Manager Zach Goodlander is serving as acting city manager while the city begins a search for Harper's permanent replacement.

The council met in executive session before voting unanimously to proceed with the firing.

"It's been a long couple of days," Mayor Aaron Groff said after the vote. "Mr. Harper, we thank you for your service to the City of Fulshear. Staff, we look forward to a new tomorrow, and we will, as a city, move forward and continue to be Fort Bend County's premier address, a place that residents and staff want to work, play, and call home."

While the actual cause of Harper's firing was not discussed in public session, but two sources told Covering Katy that Harper was regularly absent from work and employees were likely frustrated that he was not in the office.

On Feb. 6, the council placed Harper on paid administrative leave, pending the outcome of an investigation into his conduct. At that meeting, Groff indicated that Harper was accused of retaliation against city employees.

"The most important factor at this moment is that the public and staff understand that retaliation of any sort will not be tolerated when a member of staff or the public brings a complaint to the city," Groff said after that meeting.

Harper became Fulshear city manager in April 2018. He came to Fulshear from Waco, where he had served as assistant city manager since 2014. Before that, Harper served as Hillsboro city manager and had worked in Lubbock, San Antonio, Abilene, and Stamford, according to the city website. Harper's biography has since been removed.

Goodlander became assistant city manager in November 2022. According to the city's website, he has served as the city's planning director since February 2019.

Harper's termination comes as the deadline nears for candidates wishing to seek election to the council. Mayor Aaron Groff cannot seek re-election due to term limits. Seats held by District 2 Council Member Debra Cates, District 3 Council Member Christina Baron, and Council Member-at-Large Jason Knape will be up for election.