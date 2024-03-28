Fulshear candidates make their cases at forum

FULSHEAR (Covering Katy News)—Candidates vying for municipal office in Fulshear made their cases Monday night at a forum sponsored by the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce.

Voters will choose a mayor, a council member-at-large, and two district council members. The forum was at the Hollis Event Space, 6610 FM 359 in Fulshear. King Banerjee, the chamber's past chairman, served as moderator.

Mayor

Incumbent Mayor Aaron Groff cannot seek re-election due to term limits. Three candidates are running to succeed him:

Dom Giametta, Jr., is a sales executive.

Don McCoy is the president of the Fulshear Katy Area Chamber of Commerce.

Joel Patterson is the District 4 council member and mayor pro tem.

On their plans for Fulshear's growth, McCoy said he hoped to prioritize sustainable development, attract and retain businesses, improve infrastructure, and enhance quality of life by building and improving parks.

"There is nothing to do in Fulshear," McCoy said. "Kids must go to Katy or Sealy or wherever to play soccer."

Patterson agreed that the city needs quality parks and facilities where children could play, adding that the improvements would accelerate Fulshear's growth.

"We have a master plan in place," Patterson said, adding that the plans must also include provisions for infrastructure and wastewater. He said these plans, along with zoning, will enable the city to control its growth.

McCoy added that its important for the mayor and city council to communicate their plans to the public.

Giametta said plans are needed but so is action, noting that Fulshear has no activity center compared to other nearby communities.

"We have the means and the tax base to do these kinds of things," Giametta said.

Hiring a new city manager was also discussed. The council fired City Manager Jack Harper on Feb. 13. Assistant City Manager Zach Goodlander is serving as interim city manager until a permanent successor is named. A search firm is compiling a list of candidates for the new mayor and council to consider. A new city manager could be hired as mid-May.

Giametta said he wants to see a city manager who has "been in the situation before" and is "entrenched in what's going on with the city."

McCoy hoped to see someone consistent, contrite, and courageous enough to do the right thing. He also wants someone who is conventional, committed, and captivated by the job.

McCoy hopes the new city manager will be in Fulshear for the long term and not see the role as a stepping stone to another opportunity.

"You've got to be clear on your message as a city manager," McCoy said. "How can you lead anyone if you aren't clear?"

Patterson said he was a manager for 42 years and it wasn't always about passion or love for the job. He said the new city manager needs to have honed leadership skills and the ability to take a large, growing organization, motivate the staff, and ensure the right people are in the right places.

"The person that we hire needs to be a true leader," Patterson said.

Patterson also defended Harper, who was hired in 2018.

"You had a rookie council and rookie mayor taking over, and from his experiences in Waco and San Antonio, he was able to take five rookies and get us through 2018, 2019, and 2020," Patterson said. "He did add value to the organization."

× Expand Covering Katy photo George Slaughter Fulshear council candidates debate Kim Stacy, left, and Jason Knape sit together at the Fulshear Candidates Forum, sponsored by the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce.

Council Member-at-Large

Incumbent Council Member-at-Large Jason Knape, is facing a challenge from insurance broker Kim Stacy.

Stacy said she felt compelled to run after serving on local boards and seeing a lot of changes in the community over the past 26 years.

"This is a good time for me to run for the at-large position," Stacy said.

Knape said he and his wife have four children, and serving the community matters to him.

"I care about it, and I care about it for the right reasons," Knape said.

Stacy is concerned about Fulshear becoming a bedroom community.

"We need to be proactive in identifying businesses that we want to see in Fulshear, reaching them, and inviting them to be in Fulshear," Stacy said.

Knape said he wanted to see smart, controlled growth.

"We have a great wealth of highly educated workers," Knape said.

Knape said the city has been working with Fort Bend County to make mobility improvements that reduce traffic congestion through projects funded by mobility bonds recently approved by voters. He said road expansion is essential but wants to avoid flyover ramps when expanding the Westpark Tollway.

"Nobody wants that in the City of Fulshear," Knape said.

Stacy said the Westpark Tollway has been her concern for many years. She said a previous mayor worked to address tollway construction concerns with the Texas Department of Transportation, or TxDOT.

"I think we really need to be on top of this," Stacy said. "You cannot tell TxDOT what to do, but they will listen. They will engage with you. We've done that in the past."

District 2 and District 3

Due to term limits, Incumbent District 2 Council Member Debra Cates cannot seek re-election. Patrick Powers, a property tax consultant, is running unopposed for that seat.

Powers described himself as relatively new to Fulshear, having moved to the community in 2022 with his family. He said he was running to have a voice in the community while raising his family.

Incumbent District 3 Council Member Christina Baron, a fitness trainer, is running unopposed.

"I was appointed to the city council this past fall," Baron said. "To me, Fulshear's rapid growth is both its biggest challenge and biggest opportunity."

Early voting is from April 22-30. Election Day is May 4.