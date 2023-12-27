Fulshear Branch Library Grand Opening Celebration Announced

FULSHEAR, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Grand Opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony of Fort Bend County Libraries' Fulshear Branch takes place Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, at 10 a.m. at 6350 GM Library Road in Fulshear. The event is open to the public.

The library had a soft opening on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023.

The Fulshear Branch Library, which replaces the Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library, is now Fort Bend County's third largest library. The 2-story building is 42,000 square feet in size. The Lutts Library was 10,500 square feet.

Construction of the new Fulshear Branch Library is the final phase of a $19.8-million bond referendum approved by voters in November 2015, which included $13.4 million for a new library on the north side of the county.

The library was designed to be family-friendly, with individual areas for children, teens, and adults. The general library areas on the first and second floors are enhanced by natural light from a series of glazed windows framing spectacular views of the area.

The library includes:

An outdoor patio with charging stations.

A drive-through book return in the parking lot.

Community meeting rooms.

Study rooms.

A puppet theater.

A computer lab for technology classes and public use.

Additional computers are available for public use outside of the computer lab.

The library has free WiFi access for individuals wishing to bring their laptop computers to the library.

An interactive game table is available for children in the Library's Youth Department. There are also whimsical musical elements outside the library.

The Youth Services department offers a full range of children's programs, including Mother Goose Time for infants, Toddler Time for children from 1 to 3 years of age, Preschool Story Time for 3- to 6-year-olds, and school-aged programs for children in grades K through 8.

The library will soon offer book clubs, craft groups, and introductory computer classes for adults. Patrons may learn computer basics such as searching the Internet and using Microsoft Office programs such as Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

Various books for children and adults are available for recreational reading and research. Magazines, newspapers, and audiovisual materials are also on hand.

The library offers an online digital collection of ebooks and e-audiobooks, as well as e-magazines and streaming movies you can access from home. A generous assortment of research databases is available for patrons to access in the library or from home.

"Part of our library mission is to provide an environment of lifelong learning and enrichment for the entire, diverse community, and this new venture just reinforces our commitment to providing a continuum of service for people of all ages," said Library Director Clara Russell. "We hope the residents in the area will find the new library a pleasant and enjoyable place to study or just relax with a good book."

The new Fulshear Branch Library is located at 6350 GM Library Road, off Texas Heritage Parkway, north of FM 1093, in Fulshear, Texas.

The hours of operation for the new Fulshear Branch Library are as follows:

Monday: 12 noon – 9 p.m.

Tuesday and Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Thursday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday, 12 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

