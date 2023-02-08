CenterPoint and other crews help reopen FM 1093 and FM 1463 following 20 hour closure

FULSHEAR (Covering Katy News) - FM 1093 and FM 1463 reopened to traffic shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday morning after a fatal accident involving an 18-wheeler and pickup truck caused the intersection to be closed for 20 hours.

"All lanes, all intersections are open after hard work from contract crews, CenterPoint, local law enforcement, security crews, Tx-DOT, and the City of Fulshear," said a 1:22 a.m. Facebook post from the Fort Bend County Office of Emergency Management.

Crews worked all night in the rain to replace the polls, restore electricity, and replace traffic lights. Their work could not start until early evening because the accident scene investigation took the entire day.

A witness told investigators that the big rig driver, heading eastbound on FM 1093, ran a red light and hit the pickup at 5:20 a.m. Tuesday. The pickup was headed southbound on FM 1463 toward FM 359 when the crash occurred.

The rig took out the utility polls and landed on the pickup truck. The Hispanic male driving the pickup died. His name has not been released.

"He (the big rig driver) was fully loaded with gravel. There was a lot of weight and momentum," Fort Bend County Precinct One Constable Chad Norvell said.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital. Norvell says it appears that the big rig driver was sober. A decision on whether charges will be filed will come later.

