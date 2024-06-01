Early voting starts Monday for Fulshear Mayor

FULSHEAR (Covering Katy News)—Early voting in the Fulshear Mayor's race begins Monday. The winner will succeed incumbent Mayor Aaron Groff who cannot seek re-election due to term limits.

Neither of the candidates received more than 50 percent of the vote in the May 4 election, forcing a runoff between mayor pro tem Joel Patterson and Fulshear-Katy Chamber of Commerce president Don McCoy.

In the May 4 election, Patterson received 480 votes, while McCoy received 479. The third mayoral contender, Dom Giametta, finished with 165 votes.

McCoy feels optimistic about the campaign.

"I've done what I can," McCoy said. "I've put my name out there. I've made the mailers. I've got the signs out. I've had meet-and-greets."

Patterson says he feels confident but knows runoff elections traditionally have a lower turnout.

"I feel good," Patterson said. "I think the challenge is to get everybody back out to vote again."

The new mayor will have to lead the city through record population growth.

McCoy believes the city needs to manage its growth and city leaders must consider how that growth affects schools, the water supply, traffic, and city services.

"Are we going to be able to sustain this growth? Is our infrastructure going to be able to handle it? Are we going to have those water problems again? It just seems that the growth is out of control," McCoy said.

He said he wants to preserve Fulshear's small-town feel while he also touted his role as a chamber of commerce president as an advantage because, he says, he knows how to market the community.

"I want to play a role in attracting businesses and local enterprises that can not only boost the economy and create jobs but offer some entertainment value and quality-of-life initiatives," McCoy said.

McCoy says creating city parks is also a priority.

Patterson cited his experience developing plans for Fulshear's growth as one of his qualifications for office. He said the city is planning to redevelop Harris Street in downtown Fulshear. When finished, the street will be a walkable plaza.

"That will give people an example of what we want to do downtown," Patterson said. "

Patterson says he wants to retain the look and feel of downtown Fulshear while the community grows.

"I have experienced the growth. I've been on council for six years, and I've seen it as a city councilman, being a part of the solution and trying to manage the growth that we've had, Patterson said. "I want to be mayor because I'm the most qualified person," Patterson said.

The new mayor will also lead the search for a new city manager after the city council fired former city manager Jack Harper in February.

While McCoy spoke of his business recruiting experience, Patterson cited his six years on the city council as an advantage.

Early voting begins Monday and runs through June 11. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Roberts Middle School, 9320 Charger Way.

Election Day is June 15 at Fulshear Branch Library, 6350 GM Library Road, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.