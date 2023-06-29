Chamber President Don McCoy kicks off campaign for Mayor

FULSHEAR, TX (Covering Katy News) - Fulshear Katy Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Don McCoy is running for Mayor of Fulshear.

Due to term limits, Mayor Aaron Groff will not be seeking re-election.

"As he has reached the term limit, it is imperative that the torch be passed to hands that will continue to guide Fulshear on the path of growth, sustainability, and unity," McCoy said.

McCoy plans to continue serving as chamber President and CEO if elected in May 2024.

"The dual roles of being both Mayor and the President/CEO of the Chamber would allow me to have a unique and comprehensive perspective on the needs and opportunities in our community," McCoy said. "As Mayor, I would be directly involved in local governance, policy-making, and community engagement, enabling me to directly address the concerns and interests of Fulshear citizens."

McCoy says he loves Fulshear and wants to see the community prosper.

"My ambition is to ensure that our city continues to thrive, and I am eager to dedicate my time, experience, and commitment to this endeavor."

Additional information can be found at VoteDonMcCoy.com.