Cross Creek Ranch Wildlife Showcased in New Book

FULSHEAR, TX (Covering Katy News) - The wildlife found throughout Cross Creek Ranch is featured in a new book created by its residents who are also photographers.

The book Fulshear and Beyond - Wildlife of Southeast Texas results from hundreds of hours of photography by Cross Creek Ranch residents Paul Broussard, Keith Turpin, Raymond Choo, and David Hollier.

The required isolation of COVID had the photographers looking more closely at the wildlife in their own backyard.

‘The pandemic is what brought me back around to spending more time in the outdoors,” said Keith Turpin. “I was looking for something interesting to do and that is when I picked up my cameras and dusted them off after they had sat unused for a few years.”

A third of the photos are from Cross Creek Ranch, and the rest are from nearby spots throughout Southeast Texas.

“Cross Creek Ranch planners kept nature habitats in mind when they planned the development,” Broussard said. “The many lakes, Polishing Pond, trails along Flewellen Creek, and layout of the neighborhoods allow wildlife to co-exist with Cross Creek Ranch residents.”

Broussard has been shooting wildlife since he retired in 2019.

“My background in photography is what I might call an advanced amateur status,” Broussard said. “I have an RV that I use to go to state parks to take wildlife pictures during migration times. I am in my truck at least once a week looking to take some nature shots around the area.”

The men began posting their work on social media. Soon after, friends and family suggested they publish a book. Each photographer contributed their favorite photographs.

“A few of my favorite photos are the soaring Short Eared Owl, the resting bobcat, the brightly colored Painted Bunting, the approaching alligator, or the dancing squirrel,” Turpin said. “We actually have a page at the end of the book where we listed out our favorite local areas to go for wildlife photography.”

Broussard’s favorites include the photos of birds he took, including an eagle, White-faced Ibis, and mourning doves.

Both Turpin and Broussard hope the book helps give people an appreciation for nature.

“What I hope is that the people enjoy the pictures and diversity of wildlife here in Cross Creek Ranch and the surrounding areas,” Broussard said.

“Secondly, that families can enjoy them together and the children are able to put a name to the wildlife they encounter in our area.”

Fulshear and Beyond - Wildlife of Southeast Texas can be purchased at local markets and online at texwildlife.square.site.