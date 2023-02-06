Chick N Max coming to Fulshear

FULSHEAR, TX (Covering Katy News) - Chick N Max is planning a June opening at the Market at Cross Creek Ranch located at FM 1463 and Fulshear Bend Drive.

Founded in 2017 and franchising since 2021, Chick N Max serves 10 types of chicken sandwiches made with almond-wood smoked pulled chicken or fried tenders. It also offers its almond-wood smoked chicken in the form of wings, leg quarters, breast quarters and half chicken.

In March, Franchisee Aaron Johnson opened his first location in Willis. He is working to open a second location in Fulshear and a third in The Woodlands. The Fulshear location will reportedly be about 3,000 square feet.

"The chicken segment of the restaurant space is no doubt an increasingly crowded one, but Chick N Max has perfected a niche that truly differentiates itself from the competition," Johnson said. "While researching several brands in the chicken sandwich space, I knew I wanted to partner with the one I felt had the strongest flavor profile. After my first bite of a Chick N Max sandwich, I was sold," Johnson said.

With three corporate-owned restaurants serving customers throughout Wichita, Chick N Max intends to double its footprint by the end of 2023 and open as many as five restaurants each year thereafter.