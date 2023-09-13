Boil Water Notice issued for Firethorne area residents

FULSHEAR, TX (Covering Katy News) - Due to a loss of system pressure, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required Fort Bend County Municipal Utility District 151 to notify all customers to boil their water before consumption.

Fort Bend MUD 151 serves the Firethorne neighborhood. The District is wholly within the extra-territorial jurisdiction of the City of Fulshear.

"Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria," the MUD 151 statement says.

MUD 151 says water for drinking, cooking, and ice-making should be boiled and cooled before being used for human consumption.

"The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes," MUD 151 says.

People may also purchase bottled water or obtain water from another clean source.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, public water system officials will notify customers. You can monitor MUD 151 announcements here.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Inframark, the operator for Fort Bend County MUD 151, at their 24-hour Customer Service Line (281) 398-8211.