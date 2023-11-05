Meth found in big rig cab following chase that ended in Fulshear - See Chase Video

FULSHEAR, TX (Covering Katy News) - A police chase of a tractor-trailer truck that began in Montgomery County at about 1:45 p.m. Saturday ended on Cross Creek Bend Lane in Fulshear at 4:14 p.m. Now, investigators say Methamphetamine was in the cab. They say nothing unusual was in the trailer, but a more extensive search will be conducted later.

The chase went through Montgomery, Harris, Waller and Fort Bend counties at speeds reaching 75-miles-per-hour. It involved multiple agencies, tactical forces, and aviation units.

The driver is Christopher John Lubowski, 51, of Ormono, Florida. The truck's owner is Lynn Trucking Company, which operates from Hudson, Florida, and Romulus, Michigan. However, it still unclear if Lumbowski was an employee of the company.

× Expand Montgomery County Police Reporter This photo of Christopher John Lubowski was caputred by the online publication Montgomery County Police Reporter after he was returned to Montgomery County to face charges.

Dash Cam video (below) shows the rig driving the wrong way on the Interstate 69/59 and on Houston streets. Another strange incident happened in Katy when the driver led police through the Kroger parking lot at Highway 99 and Bay Hill Boulevard.

As the pursuit weaved through the Katy area, the truck chase caused an accident on Falcon Landing Boulevard at Gaston Road near Tompkins High School. There were no severe injuries, according to Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Constable Chad Norvell.

Police in the Montgomery County City of Patton Village say the truck driver was operating his rig erratically, which is why the chase began.

× Expand Roman Forest PD Christopher John Lubowski, 51, being returned to Montgomery County.

Lumbowski's erratic driving was captured on TransStar cameras when he eventually entered the Houston area. The video shows the truck's cab swaying while the rig travels along the freeway.

"We used multiple spike strips, and we were able to blow out his tires, and DPS also assisted with shooting out a few of his tires," said Sgt. Jeff Campbell of Montgomery County's Roman Forest Police Department.

With blown-out tires, the cab began riding lower to the ground, causing its oil pan to rip open as it dragged along the road, bringing the chase to an end, as the rig could not operate without motor oil, Campbell said.

Once the rig stopped, Lumbowski surrendered without a fight. He is now in custody in Montogomery County, charged with felony evading and illegal possession of a controlled substance.

This story was first published Nov. 4, 2023 at 6:27 p.m. It was update multiple times on Nov. 5.

Dashcam chase video