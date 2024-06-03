Westpark Tollway to be extended

FULSHEAR (Covering Katy News)—The Fort Bend County Toll Road Authority expects to begin construction later this summer on a 3½-mile extension of the Westpark Tollway to Fulshear. The extension will run from Spring Green Boulevard/FM 723 west to the intersection that has Charger Way on the north and Bois d’Arc Lane on the south.

“We’re hoping to start in August,” said Lisa Castaneda, Fort Bend County Toll Road Authority deputy operating officer. She added that some utility lines still have to be moved and that the extension should be completed in less than two years.

The Fort Bend County Commissioners Court approved the project last week. It will be paid for by bonds that will be repaid by tolls.

Once the tollway extension is operational, drivers will be required to pay tolls. The rates, which have yet to be determined, will be set at a level consistent with other tolls along the tollway.

“We’re studying it right now,” Castaneda said. “Basically, we study the revenue, and we try to cover our cost and be able to repay the bonds.”

Castaneda said commuters can still drive along the roadway while the expansion is built.

While the new road will have tolls, a toll-free feeder road will still be available when the expansion is complete.

“People are driving the road today, they can still drive,” Castenada said. “This will just be if you want to stay on the roadway with no lights slowing you down. You can go another 3½ miles further west.”