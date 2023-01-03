Fulshear continues to attract homebuilders

FULSHEAR, TX (Covering Katy News) - Fulshear’s rapid growth continues with the 175-acre development called Summerview by M/I Homes.

Located off FM 359, Summerview will have 414 homes, with more than 20-floor plans available. Buyers can choose one or two-story plans with three to five-bedroom available. Pre-sales begin in early 2023. Amenities include wooded walking trails surrounding a pond and the neighborhoods, and a playground for young children.

There will be 40 and 50-foot homesites.

Demographic firm Population and Survey Analysts projects the Fulshear area’s population to more than double between 2019 and 2028, jumping from 31,861 residents in the city and its extraterritorial jurisdiction to 77,651 residents in 2028.

“[The biggest hurdle is] always going to be managing that growth,” Fulsher Mayor Aaron Groff told the Community Impact. “It’s a balancing act between property owner’s rights and people’s flood [and] drainage concerns.

Summerview is in Fort Bend County, and its homes are zoned to the Lamar Consolidated School District.