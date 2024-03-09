300-unit Apartment Community Coming to Fulshear

FULSHEAR, TX (Covering Katy News)—Venterra Realty recently broke ground on a new apartment community in Fulshear.

Camber Ridge at Cross Creek Ranch is under construction on the Texas Heritage Parkway at FM 1093. The first units will open in the second quarter of 2025. When fully built, the property will contain a 312-unit Class A apartment community that is part of Johnson Development Corporation's Cross Creek Ranch, a master-planned community.

"Fulshear is an exceptional investment opportunity due to its strategic location, flourishing economy, and strong prospective renter base", stated John Foresi, CEO of Venterra Realty. "As a Houston-based company, we are thrilled to expand our footprint into the rapidly growing area of Fulshear and develop an exceptional community that caters to the needs and desires of residents."

Camber Ridge will have a community clubroom, resort-style pool, outdoor lounge, fitness center, package lockers, and coworking spaces.