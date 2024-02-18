Fort Bend man convicted of stealing $2.9 million IRS refund

HOUSTON – A man from Fort Bend County is one of two people who will serve federal prison time for their role in a scheme to steal more than $2.9 million dollars, by depositing an IRS refund check that did not belong to them.

The convictions were announced this week by U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani.

Benjamin Thomas, 38, of Richmond, and Kuljinder Singh Hunjan, 38, of Spring Valley, New York, pleaded last year and were sentenced on February 15, 2024.

U.S. District Chief Judge Randy Crane imposed a seven-and-a-half-year prison term for Thomas, while Hunjan received three-and-a-half years. Both must also serve three years of supervised release following their sentences and pay nearly $4.5 million in restitution.

In handing down the prison terms, Judge Crane noted they engaged in a complex and sophisticated fraud scheme.

A Houston couple never received their IRS refund check-in 2022. They were expecting a refund of more than $2.9 million.

The investigation revealed Hunjan and Whitley Rachelle Carter used fake IDs with the victims’ names, dates of birth, and Social Security numbers to open accounts at Regions Bank in January 2022

On January 18, 2022, Hunjan and Carter deposited the victims’ refund checks into those accounts.

Authorities were able to identify Hunjan and Carter from bank surveillance. Hunjan’s fingerprints were on the check. Phone records and cash app transactions also linked Carter to Hunjan and Thomas according to proecutors.

On April 13, 2022, authorities arrested Thomas while driving a stolen Lamborghini. At that time, prosecutors say he possessed two debit cards connected to fraudulently created accounts used to receive the proceeds from the refund check. Prosecutors say the accounts were opened with stolen identities of others.

Thomas also had an ATM receipt showing a withdrawal of $800 from the Regions bank account that received the check.

Carter, 33, of Houston, is set for sentencing on May 21. She faces up to 30 years in federal prison and a possible $1 million maximum fine at that time.

Hunjan and Thomas were permitted to remain on bond pending sentencing.

IRS Criminal Investigation, the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration, and the Houston Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jay Hileman prosecuted the case.