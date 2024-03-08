Two Arrested in Katy and Sugar Land Area Diesel Fuel Thefts

RICHMOND, TX (Covering Katy News) - Two men are charged with stealing hundreds of gallons of diesel fuel from gas stations in the Katy and Sugar Land areas.

Alfred Chapur Dominguez, 26, and Karel Cardenas Caballero, 28, were recently arrested by Fort Bend County Sheriff's investigators who say the thefts happened in January and February.

There were 639 gallons of diesel fuel stolen from a gas station on Highway 6 in Sugar Land and 690 gallons stolen from the Sunoco station on South Peek at the Westpark Tollway which has a Richmond address but is in the Katy area.

× Expand FBC Jail Alfred Chapur Dominguez

"The suspects were utilizing a minivan equipped with battery operated pumps to syphon fuel into tanks concealed inside the van," a press release from the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said.

Investigators followed leads identifying the suspects who were subsequently caught during a theft of diesel fuel at a gas station located in the 6600 block of Grand Mission Boulevard in Richmond which is also off the Westpark Tollway in the Katy area.

The suspects were arrested and booked into the Fort Bend County Jail and charged with Violation of Motor Fuel Tax Requirement, a second-degree felony. Dominguez was also charged with Unlawful Use of Criminal Instrument, a third-degree felony.

× Expand FBC Jail Karel Cardenas Caballero

"We will not tolerate crime of any kind in Fort Bend County," said Sheriff Eric Fagan. "Specifically addressing the theft of diesel fuel, beyond the immediate impact on businesses and residents, it contributes to environmental harm through spills and leaks. Ensuring the well-being of our community and the safety of our environment is of vital importance."