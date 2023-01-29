Thief steals bank envelop from shopper's pocket - leaves in black Sonata

RICHMOND, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is hoping the public can help detectives solve a brazen theft that occurred inside an Ace Hardware store at 11818 S. Mason Road in Richmond.

The crime is still unsolved more than a month after it happened.

FBCSO The suspect.

On December 12, 2022, the suspect stole a bank envelope that was in the pocket of the victim who had just entered the store.

Before the incident, the victim withdrew cash from the Wells Fargo Bank located at 8003 W. Grand Pkwy in Richmond, and then drove to the hardware store.

"The suspect is a black male approximately 20 years old with black hair, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 175 about pounds," said a statement from the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect was dropped off and picked up by a black Hyundai Sonata that has a sun roof and possible orange colored license plate holder with a paper tag displayed.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 281-341-4665. Callers who wish to remain anonymous may do so by contacting the Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-8477. You must call Crime Stoppers prior to calling law enforcement to be eligible for rewards.