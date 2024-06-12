Candidate Taral Patel Arrested

RICHMOND, TX (Press Release) – The Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Public Integrity Division is investigating a complaint against Taral Patel, a political candidate for Precinct 3 Commissioner, in collaboration with the Texas Rangers.

Today the Rangers executed search and arrest warrants in furtherance of this investigation. Allegations of third-degree felony Online Impersonation, and a Class A Misdemeanor charge of Misrepresentation of Identity, found in the Texas Election Code, are the chief complaints. There are no further details at this time as the investigation remains ongoing.

Patel, 30, is being held on a $20,000 bond for the felony and a $2,500 bond for the misdemeanor and will see a magistrate Thursday morning if he does not post bond before then.

× Expand Fort Bend County Jail Taral Patel, candidate for Fort Bend County Pct. 3 Commissioner was arrested June 12, 2024.

Disclaimer: This report is the unedited press release written and distributed by the Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office.The owner of Covering Katy News is employed by the Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Commissioner's Office. The District Attorney of Fort Bend County and Patel are both Democrats. The sitting commissioner of Precinct 3 is a Republican.