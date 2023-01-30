Sheriff's Office to host hiring event

RICHMOND, TX (Covering Katy News) – As Fort Bend County grows, the Sheriff's Office needs more deputies to protect and serve, and there will be a hiring event on Tuesday.

"If you are up for the challenge, now is your chance to start a career in law enforcement," a statement from the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office says.

A recruitment team will host the New Year, New Career hiring event on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Workforce Solutions, 28000 SW Freeway in Rosenberg.

Current openings include telecommunication officers, patrol deputies, and detention officers.

Registration for the event is encouraged but is not required. To register, scan the QR code below.

Interested applicants will have the opportunity to speak with managers from several divisions.

Recruiters will have applications on-site for those who are ready to apply.

"In this day and age, it's more important than ever to recruit not only the best but individuals who have the heart for it," said FBCSO Sheriff Eric Fagan. "Being in law enforcement takes dedication and commitment to keep our community safe."

Those with questions should contact the FBCSO recruitment team at 281-652-7761 or email at fbcsorecruiting@fbctx.gov.

You can learn more about the current openings at https://www.fortbendcountytx.gov/government/departments/human-resources/sheriff-s-office-jobs.