Public's Help Needed Finding Missing 18-Year-Old Richmond Woman

FORT BEND COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) – The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating Mya Mitchell, 18, who was last seen wearing gray and white pajamas in the 6800 block of Trinity Trail Lane, in unincorporated Rosenberg.

Mitchell is a white female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5'1'' and weighs 110 pounds.

She was reported missing Saturday, March 30, 2024, at around 9 a.m. She was seen on door cam video leaving a residence in the 6800 block of Trinity Trail Lane around 4:30 a.m.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at 281-341-4665, option 1.