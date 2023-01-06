Sheriff Fagan takes larger role in drug interdiction organization

FORT BEND COUNTY (Covering Katy News) – Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan has been elected Vice Chairman of the Houston High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Executive Board.

Previously, Sheriff Fagan was an executive board member, a position he has held since being elected in 2021.

“It’s been an honor serving as a member of the executive board and representing Fort Bend on a greater scale,” said Sheriff Fagan. “As vice chair, we will continue to put a stop to drug related crimes, in efforts to keep our communities safe.” The mission of the HIDTA Program is to “disrupt the market for illegal drugs by dismantling and disrupting drug trafficking and money laundering organizations and to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of HIDTA initiatives.” The Houston HIDTA executive board has 20 representatives, including local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies.

The executive board assesses the drug trafficking threats in the Greater Houston region, develops strategies to address the dangers, and proposes funding to carry out the mission. “It’s been a great asset to have had Fort Bend County Sheriff Fagan as a Houston HIDTA Executive Board member for the past two years,” F. Mike McDaniel, the organization’s Director. “He’s brought valuable input to the executive board, especially in light of his many years of law enforcement experience. I am even happier, Sheriff Fagan was selected as the vice chair, with the chair position to follow next November.”