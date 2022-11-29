Mental health councilors to aid Sheriff's deputies during crisis calls

FORT BEND COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) – The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office received a grant of nearly $350,000 from the US Department of Justice to pay for mental health councilors who will help deputies deal with crisis calls.

Crisis counselors will be embedded in the Sheriff's office emergency communications center to assist call takers and dispatchers.

“This effort will provide immediate assistance during any call where professional mental health services are absolutely necessary to assist people in distress and emotional crisis,” said Sheriff Eric Fagan. “It will lead to improved responses and immediate contact with skilled mental health experts who have the experience to help in these situations.”

Deputies who have received CIT training and who have exhibited the ability to de-escalate and manage crisis calls will still respond in the event a person requires transportation to a mental health facility or requires other contact services. However, the presence of skilled professionals at the call center will increase the likelihood that the most appropriate services will be available almost immediately, and callers will be able to speak with someone knowledgeable about mental health services, assistance, and interventions.

For a list of mental health resources, visit the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office Crisis Intervention Team webpage or call 281-341-8540.