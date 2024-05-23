Sheriff's Office ask for help finding 'violent offender'

RICHMOND, TX (Covering Katy News) – The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force to locate Rosenberg resident Jaime Ediel Buentello, 33, for Burglary of a Habitation with intent to commit assault.

Investigators say the crime happened in the 7300 block of Powerline Road in unincorporated Richmond.

Additional information was not provided.

If you have information on Buentello's whereabouts, call Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-TIPS (8477). Detectives say your information will remain anonymous.